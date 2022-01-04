Boris Johnson brands empty booster appointments ‘absolutely crazy’ in plea to unvaccinated

Boris Johnson has suggested it is “absolutely crazy” that two million booster appointment slots remain free, despite a majority of people hospitalised by Covid-19 being unvaccinated.

Professor Chris Whitty, who spoke alongside the prime minister at Tuesday’s briefing, said he was “saddened” by those who have turned down vaccinations.

“How absolutely crazy it is that there are two million slots this week to get vaccinated, and yet, a majority of people in ICU with Covid are not vaccinated,” Mr Johnson said.

