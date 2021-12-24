Boris Johnson urges public to get boosted in Christmas message

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked those involved in the vaccination campaign in annual his Christmas message while urging the public to come forward for their booster jab.

Mr Johnson filmed the festive statement in front of a Christmas tree and celebrated those who were “getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet”.

He continued: “That, after all, is the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous festival – that we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves”.

