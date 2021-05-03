Boris Johnson has braced foreign holidaymakers for disappointment, warning of “an influx of disease” if too many restrictions are lifted.

The prime minister said “some opening up” was likely from later this month – but said the government would be “cautious” about the number of countries on the quarantine-free ‘green list’.

That list is likely to be unveiled at the end of this week – after the latest scientific advice on the levels of Covid-19 infection – before the ban on overseas travel is lifted on 17 May.