Boris Johnson says ‘we stand on the brink’ of war in Europe

Boris Johnson has stated that we “stand on the brink of what could be a war in Europe”, as tensions between Ukraine and Russia continues to build.

The UK’s prime minister spoke today in Munich, referring to the current times as “a very dangerous moment in history”.

Mr Johnson was attending the Munich Security Confrence on 19 February, and said: “I think everybody in this confrence wants to stand united in support and in solidarity with Ukraine.”

