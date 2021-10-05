Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has released a series of “bizarre” social media videos in which he consumes food and drink referencing the Conservative Party’s slogan, Build Back Better. Biting into fish and chips, buttering toast and drinking beer, the Tory leader can be seen telling viewers to Build Back Batter, Butter and Bitter respectively. The three videos about the phrase, which concerns the UK government’s plans to “support growth” following the outbreak of coronavirus, were filmed in Manchester, where the Conservative Party’s conference is currently taking place.