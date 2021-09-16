Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle: How does his new team look?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson conducted a long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday (15 September) with some of the more unpopular members either getting the sack or reshuffling to a lower governmental position.

Liz Truss was the big winner of the day after being appointed foreign secretary – with Dominic Raab moving down to justice secretary following the shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

Gavin Williamson also got the shove from his position as education secretary, with Nadhim Zahawi taking his place after some good work with the vaccine minister portfolio.