Boris Johnson appoints top cabinet roles after Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak quit

Boris Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as his new Chancellor and Steve Barclay as health secretary, following resignations from Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

The two former top cabinet ministers rocked the government with back-to-back resignations within minutes of each other on Tuesday night (5 July).

In a letter to the prime minister, Mr Sunak said he felt his approach to the economy is “fundamentally too different” to work, while Mr Javid said he no longer has confidence in Mr Johnson.

Michelle Donelan was named education secretary following Mr Zahawi’s promotion.

