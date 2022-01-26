A clip has resurfaced of Boris Johnson being ambushed with a cake by Allegra Stratton during a TV interview in 2016.

This week, the prime minister has faced calls to resign after attending a surprise birthday party at No 10 in June 2020 when the UK was in lockdown.

Conor Burns, a Tory minister, jumped to the PM’s defence after the news broke, claiming he was “ambushed with cake” at the party.

Incidentally, that wouldn’t have been the first time Mr Johnson was surprised with a sweet treat, as the resurfaced clip shows.

Sign up to our newsletters here.