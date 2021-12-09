Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, has given birth to a baby girl, the couple have announced.

"The prime minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today," a statement read.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

Their baby daughter is the second child the couple share together, and at least the seventh for the prime minister.

