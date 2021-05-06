Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster with his fiancee Carrie Symonds to cast his vote.

The former London mayor arrived at the polling station at just before 8am on the chilly so-called Super Thursday morning, arm-in-arm with fiancee Carrie Symonds.

He emerged two minutes later and waved at members of the press outside the building as he made his way back to his car on election day.

There are more than 140 councils running elections today and a potentially dramatic by-election in the north-east constituency of Hartlepool.