A disgruntled LBC caller has suggested that Boris Johnson - who “likes to be compared” to Winston Churchill - is acting more like Neville Chamberlain in the wake of the No 10 party scandal.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign after admitting he attended a lockdown-breaking gathering at Downing Street in May 2020, which he claimed to believe was a “work event”.

“He’s lost all authority, he likes to be compared to Churchill, but I thought yesterday he looked more like Neville Chamberlain,” the LBC caller joked.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.