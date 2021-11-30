Boris Johnson says government ‘not changing guidance’ around Christmas socialising

Boris Johnson has distanced himself from a senior health adviser’s suggestion that people should should avoid unnecessary social contacts in the run-up to Christmas to avoid the danger of spreading the Omicron virus.

Dr Jennie Harries said that it was right to be “careful” about socialising “when we don’t particularly need to” after the arrival of the new Covid variant.

The PM said during a visit to a vaccination centre that “we are not changing the guidance on how you should basically be living your life… Providing people continue to be cautious and sensible”.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here