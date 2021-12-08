Independent TV takes a closer look into No 10's Christmas party scandal.

Boris Johnson has apologised for the “offence” caused by the leaked footage which shows Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party at No 10 last year.

The prime minister said he had asked the cabinet secretary to investigate claims of a festive party on 18 December last year – telling MPs at PMQs that he was “furious” at footage of aides laughing about the issue.

