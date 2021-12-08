Boris Johnson discusses Number 10's alleged Christmas party last year

Boris Johnson discusses Number10’s alleged Christmas party last year while the rest of the country were under strict coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister told reporters: “All I can tell you is that all of the guidelines were and continue to be observed.

“What I can also tell you is that we’re getting on with the job as we have been throughout, particularly with people fighting crime.”

He later said: “What I can tell you is that all the guidelines were followed at all times.”

“I have satisfied myself that the guidelines were followed.”

