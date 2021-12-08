Keir Starmer questions Prime Minister's moral authority to lead

Keir Starmer questioned Boris Johnson’s moral authority to lead following leaked footage showing a senior Downing Street member joking about holding a Christmas party last year.

The Labour leader said: “Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and to ask the British people to stick to the rules?”

Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year – but doubled down on his claim that no such gathering took place.

