Johnson agrees to hand over information about No 10 Christmas parties to police

Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hand over any information his office had on alleged Christmas pirates held at Downing Street last year at PMQs on Wednesday (8 December) when prompted by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer .

Starmer joked at Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s apparent misunderstanding of how the law works when he referenced the former foreign secretary’s comments on the BBC about the Met Police not looking into the allegations as they were a year old.