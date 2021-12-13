Boris Johnson claims he ‘certainly broke no rules’ with Christmas quiz

Boris Johnson has claimed he did not break Covid rules in place during the run-up to last Christmas by hosting a Christmas quiz for staff at Downing Street.

The prime minister is facing claims he breached regulations by attending the virtual event on 15 December while tier 2 rules which banned household mixing were in force in London.

Responding to claims he violated curbs – after he was photographed leading the virtual quiz at No 10 alongside two aides – Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules.”

