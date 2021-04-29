Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there isn’t “anything to see” on the issue of funding for a refurbishment of his Downing Street flat. The comments come after the Electoral Commission announced on Wednesday that it would investigate the renovation as there are “reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred”. Speaking to the media, Johnson said: “We will comply with whatever they [The Electoral Commission] want and I don’t think there’s anything to see here or worry about.”