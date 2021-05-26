Former No 10 advisor Dominic Cummings has said that Boris Johnson being prime minister is “crackers” and suggested that he was one of the senior people who is “completely out of his depth” during this crisis.

He told a committee of MPs that: “Any system which gives you the choice between [Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn] … is obviously a system that has gone extremely badly wrong.”

Cummings suggested he was also responsible, saying: “In any sensible, rational government it is completely crazy that I should have been in such a senior position.”