Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of speaking “a load of baloney” at Conservative Party conference.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader suggested the prime minister was more interested in speaking about “beavers” than addressing the real issues facing the British public.

“From the Tories, what we have seen this week is chaos and shortages,” Starmer said.

“Frankly, a load of baloney from the prime minister who didn’t even address universal credit, didn’t address the cost of living crisis, the fuel issue or climate change in a speech which said more about beavers.”