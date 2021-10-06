Watch live as Boris Johnson closes the Conservative party’s conference.

The prime minister will bring the conference to an end with a speech to his members where he is expected to promise a “long overdue” change of direction including higher wages for all, and pledge to end the UK’s north-south divide.

It comes a day after Mr Johnson refused to make misogyny a hate crime in wake of the Sarah Everard case.

And while being asked whether the government is taking the issue seriously enough, Dominic Raab suggested live on TV this morning that misogyny can be a “woman against a man”.