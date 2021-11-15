Boris Johnson has mistakenly suggested that the Cop26 climate summit took place in Edinburgh, rather than Glasgow.

The prime minister was addressing the public during a Downing Street press conference on Sunday night alongside Cop26 President Alok Sharma when he confused the two Scottish cities.

“I don’t think Antonio Guterres - secretary-general of the UN - would want people to think we have cracked it here at Cop in Edinburgh, of course not. I totally agree with him about that,” Mr Johnson said.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.