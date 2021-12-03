Boris Johnson receives Covid booster vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his booster Covid jab at St Thomas Hospital in London, as the Government accelerates the Covid booster programme to help slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Tensions between Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers have burst, as the prime minister dismissed a call from a senior medic for Britons to tone down Christmas celebrations.

Dr Jenny Harries said that people could help keep the variant at bay by cutting down social contacts over the festive period and “not socialising when we don’t particularly need to”.

