Boris Johnson reveals all over-18s to be offered Covid booster jabs by January 31

Boris Johnson has said Britain is stepping “back into the breach yet again” as he vowed vaccination centres would be “popping up like Christmas trees” as part of the government’s booster drive.

The Prime Minister, addressing the nation from Downing Street, was setting out measures to combat growing fears over the new Omicron Covid variant.

The expansion of the vaccination programme, to include all adults 18 and over, will also see the time between second jabs and boosters cut from six to three months.

