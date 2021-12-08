Boris Johnson asked if there will be inquiry into alleged No 10 parties

Boris Johnson was asked if there will be an inquiry into the No 10 parties he attended to which he replied with "people in this building have stayed within the rules".

Metropolitan Police have said they will not investigate allegations that Covid restrictions were broken at a party at 10 Downing Street on 18 December 2020.

Scotland Yard said the decision was taken on the basis of the “absence of evidence” that rules were broken and in line with Met policy not to investigate historical allegations of breaches of Covid regulations.

