Boris Johnson denies breaking Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party

Boris Johnson has denied hosting parties at No 10 last Christmas after the PM and his senior Downing Street staff were accused of flouting Covid restrictions.

It has been alleged that the prime minister attended a packed leaving do for a top aide in November 2020 and even gave a speech while the rest of the country was in lockdown.

Keir Starmer asked the PM about the claims to which Johnson responded by saying that “all guidance was followed” but did not deny gatherings took place.

