Boris Johnson confirms England to continue with plan B as NHS moves to ‘war footing’

Boris Johnson has confirmed plan B Covid measures will remain in England to help tackle the threat of Omicron.

The prime minister also announced that the NHS has moved to a "war footing" as at least eight trusts have declared critical incidents in their hospitals due to staff absences.

"As our NHS moves to a war footing, I will be recommending to cabinet tomorrow that we continue with plan B," Mr Johnson said.

He also confirmed that lateral flow tests will be sent to 100,000 critical workers to use every day as cases surge.

