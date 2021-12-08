Boris Johnson announces return to home working and Covid passports for big events

Boris Johnson has announced the government will implement its “plan B” for England with the introduction of Covid passports for large venues and guidance for the public to work from home from Monday.

The prime minister’s decision to ramp up restrictions comes in response to concerns over the transmissibility of the omicron variant and spread around the world.

He also announced the mandatory wearing of face masks will be extended to cinemas and theatres after they were reintroduced for public transport and shops, but exemptions will be included for eating, drinking and exercising.

