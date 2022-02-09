Boris Johnson has announced a plan to end all domestic Covid restrictions, including self-isolation, a month earlier than planned.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early,” the prime minister told MPs on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson also confirmed he will present the government’s “Living With Covid” strategy when the Commons returns from recess on 21 February.

Sign up to our newsletters here.