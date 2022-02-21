Watch live as Boris Johnson sets out plan for living with Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a Downing Street news conference as the leader sets out his plan for living with Covid.

The prime minister has announced a raft of changes to Covid rules, including ending self-isolation rules entirely and scrapping free testing.

From Thursday, there will no longer be a requirement for anyone testing positive in England to stay indoors, Boris Johnson told MPs this afternoon.

Instead, people will be expected to exercise “personal responsibility”.

