Boris Johnson said “today is not the day we can declare victory over Covid” during a press conference after scrapping restrictions in the UK.

Changes include an end to mandatory self-isolation for anyone testing positive in England, with people instead being told to exercise “personal responsibility”.

From 1 April, free universal Covid testing will also end in England – something health experts and scientists have warned could threaten the safety of vulnerable sectors of the population.

