Boris Johnson says we need to delay ‘seeding’ of omicron variant in UK

Boris Johnson has said there was “doubt about what exactly that variant (Omicron) can do” but boosters would give “a lot of protection against all types of the virus”.

The Prime Minister added: “We don’t see any need at present, certainly, to change the overall guidance about how people should be living their lives.”

Meanwhile, the NHS has asked for military assistance to aid its bid to more than double the current Covid vaccination booster rates.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here