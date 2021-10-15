Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea during a constituency surgery on Friday.

“All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today,” Mr Johnson said.

“He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics.”

“David was a man who believed passionately in this country and its future. We have lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague.”

