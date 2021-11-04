Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left speechless when he was challenged about the fact that he was pictured not wearing a face mask while sitting beside 95-year-old David Attenborough at a Cop26 event in Glasgow.

Johnson initially appeared not to understand the gravity of what CNN presenter Christiane Amanpour was saying, shaking his head somewhat as he failed to grasp the question.

After Amanpour had repeated her inquiries he said that he tended to only wear a mask when around people he didn’t usually meet – and in confined spaces.

