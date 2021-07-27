Boris Johnson expressed concern over the amorous activities of his rescue dog Dilyn during a visit to Surrey Police headquarters on Tuesday.

The prime minister asked an officer if he had to worry about the “romantic urges” of police dogs and when he was told it wasn’t an issue, explained that his own pet has “endless” urges, often “on people’s legs”.

Mr Johnson was speaking to police dog handlers after witnessing a display by the Surrey force’s canine officers.

The PM’s visit came just 24 hours after he finished a period of self-isolation.