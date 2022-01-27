Boris Johnson said it is “total rhubarb” to say he intervened to get animals airlifted out of Afghanistan after leaked emails suggested he authorised the controversial move.

Accused of lying about his role, the Prime Minister sought to dismiss allegations he personally approved the evacuation of cats and dogs from the Nowzad charity in Kabul.

He has repeatedly denied approving their rescue in the final days of the mission as thousands of people wanting to flee the Taliban were left behind.

