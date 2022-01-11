Boris Johnson needs to ‘come clean’ about Downing Street party, says Ed Miliband

Boris Johnson needs to “come clean” over allegations he attended a party at Downing Street during the first lockdown in May 2020, says Ed Miliband.

A leaked email has confirmed that over 100 employees from No.10 were invited to “make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks” in the garden on 20 May.

They were even encouraged to bring their own “booze”, while the rest of the country was banned from meeting more than one other person outdoors.

As Downing Street are not denying Johnson attended, Miliband has demanded “answers” from the PM.

