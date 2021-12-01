Boris Johnson enjoys food and drink at Downing Street Christmas market

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a Downing Street Christmas market on the night of Tuesday (30 November) as he maintained that additional measures are not needed to tackle the threat of the omicron variant.

Johnson was joined by 12 businesses from around the UK to show off their wares and seemed in good spirits after his press conference to the nation regarding the new strain of Covid-19.

Earlier, the PM had urged people not to cancel their Christmas parties or nativity plays as he promised to “throw everything” into the booster programme.