Downing Street drinking culture ‘goes back to Boris Johnson’ Labour minister says

Labour minister Jonathan Ashworth has suggested Downing Street's drinking and party culture "goes back to Boris Johnson".

The shadow work and pensions secretary also discussed his time in No 10 under Gordon Brown, suggesting that there was no "beer o'clock" under the former prime minister.

"It's like William Hague says in the Times - former Conservative leader of course, not a Labour politician - he says culture is set at the top and this culture goes back to Boris Johnson and the way he runs things," Mr Ashworth said.

