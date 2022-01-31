Watch live from Downing Street as Boris Johnson receives Sue Gray report into lockdown parties

Boris Johnson will this afternoon publish Sue Gray’s “partygate” report and make a statement to the Commons on alleged breaches of Covid regulations.

The senior civil servant has now given No 10 “an update” on her investigation after the Metropolitan Police asked her to pare back her long-awaited report.

Ms Gray’s report was thrown into disarray last week when Scotland Yard requested that she make only “minimal reference” to the events officers are investigating.

