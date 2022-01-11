‘It’s soul destroying’: Bereaved woman slams Downing Street lockdown party

A bereaved woman who lost her father to Covid has suggested it is “truly beyond belief” that a Downing Street party took place during lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is alleged to have attended a gathering in the garden of No10 on 20 May 2020, that over 100 people were invited to.

Speaking to Sky News, Rivka Gottlieb from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice has hit out at the government over the alleged party.

“It makes me rather sick, it’s like opening the wounds again and again. Every revelation is just soul-destroying,” Gottlieb said.

