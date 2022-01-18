Boris Johnson says ‘nobody told me’ Downing Street party broke lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has categorically denied knowing that a gathering he attended in the garden of No 10 was “a breach of the Covid rules”.

The prime minister is under fire after a number of alleged Downing Street parties took place during lockdown, but has already suggested one he attended was a “work event”.

“I can tell you categorically, that nobody told me and nobody said this was something that was against the rules, or a breach of Covid rules, or that we were doing something that wasn’t a work event,” Mr Johnson said.

