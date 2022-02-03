Boris Johnson claims government's £9 billion package 'is necessary'

The government’s colossal £9 billion package to help Brits with the cost of energy has been deemed “necessary” by prime minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking earlier today, the PM revealed that the huge budget would benefit “ 27 million households from council tax rebate worth £150 and a £200 loan on top of that.”

He added that “a lot of money going in now to help people with the cost of living on top of what we’re doing with the living wage, and effective tax cuts for people on Universal Credit.”

