Boris Johnson warns Europe’s rising Covid cases could become apparent in the UK if people do not get their booster jabs.

It comes after the Netherlands and Austria announced fresh lockdown rules as Covid-19 cases rise again.

The prime minister said: "I'm seeing the storm clouds gathering over parts of the European continent and I've got to be absolutely frank with people, we've been here before and we remember what happened when a wave starts rolling in."

"What I'm saying today is the urgency of getting that booster jab is more evident than ever," he added.

