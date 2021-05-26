Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed to deny that he rejected a fresh coronavirus lockdown at a crucial moment on the basis that the disease was “only killing 80-year-olds”.

Asked about the reported comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons during PMQs, Johnson seemed to change the subject and failed to address the issue.

The accusations come after he previously denied saying he would rather see “bodies pile high” than introduce new restrictions on a difficult day of Boris Johnson’s premiership.