Boris Johnson has denied the suggestion that flats with cladding are unsafe, dodging a request to meet one victim of the scandal exposed by the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The prime minister was challenged by Labour MP Paul Blomfield at PMQs about government action to support people facing huge repair costs on homes deemed unsafe.

“What people should be doing is making sure we do not unnecessarily undermine the confidence of the market and the people in these homes. They are not unsafe. Many millions of homes are not unsafe,” Mr Johnson said.

