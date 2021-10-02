Boris Johnson advises motorists to ‘go about your business in the normal way’ amid widespread fuel shortages and fuel panic buying that have resulted in long queues at petrol stations all over the country for over a week.

The Prime Minister was speaking while on a visit with the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, to Leeds General Infirmary.

Boris Johnson said: “I appreciate how frustrating it has been, how infuriating it has been for people”.

He added: “The situation is stabilising, but it’s a problem that has been driven by demand, not by supply”.