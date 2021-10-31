Watch live as Boris Johnson holds news conference at G20 summit

Boris Johnson is making a speech on the final day of the G20 summit in Rome.

His address comes amid an ongoing fishing dispute with France, which saw the prime minister meet with French president Emmanuel Macron earlier on Sunday.

The pair held a 30-minute tete-a-tete on the margins of the G20 summit in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, with Mr Johnson hoping that France would “withdraw their threats”.

His speech comes as the Cop26 climate conference begins in Glasgow, where many world leaders will be travelling to shortly.

