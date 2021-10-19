Boris Johnson is hosting a global investment summit that is looking at green finance, technology, life sciences and levelling up.

The Prime Minister will roll out the red carpet for business leaders including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates when he hosts the Global Investment Summit at London’s Science Museum on Tuesday.

Ahead of the gathering, No 10 said Mr Johnson would announce a package of 18 investment deals, supporting growth in sectors such as wind and hydrogen energy, sustainable homes and carbon capture and storage.

