This is the amusing moment a Tory MP on Good Morning Britain claimed he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’ only for the camera to pan around to find the Prime Minister.

Kit Malthouse MP said he has no idea where Boris Johnson is, just before the camera panned to the PM talking to Times Radio reporter Tom Newton Dunn a few metres away after stating that Mr.Johnson is ‘honest all of the time.’

Presenters Alastair Campbell and Susanna Reid were hoping to have an interview with the PM, who hasn’t appeared on the morning show in over a year.